"We are happy"
Just before escalation! Swiss World Championship contract fixed
Last winter, the dispute between the FIS and Swiss-Ski threatened to escalate. Now the contract for the Alpine World Championships planned for Crans-Montana in February 2027 has finally been signed.
The organizing committee, the municipalities of Crans-Montana, Icogne and Lens as well as the Swiss-Ski and FIS federations have signed the contract, which regulates the cooperation between these stakeholders, the Swiss federation announced in a press release on Friday.
"We are pleased that we have now been able to conclude an organizer contract that is coherent for all stakeholders. From now on, all partners can devote their full attention to the further preparations so that we can experience the great ski festival in Crans-Montana in 2027 that everyone is already looking forward to," Urs Lehmann, President of Swiss-Ski and the Organizing Committee, was quoted as saying. It took all parties "a lot of patience to work out all the details of the agreement".
World federation even threatened to withdraw the World Championships
In February, on the sidelines of the last World Cup races of the season in Crans-Montana, the matter was still threatening to escalate. Even 21 months after the 2027 World Cup host had been chosen, the contract between the FIS and the organizer had not been signed. What's more, the world federation even threatened to withdraw the World Championships if Swiss-Ski failed to meet the contractual obligations set out in the bid dossier.
This referred to the financial guarantees provided by the federal government, the canton of Valais and the Crans-Montana municipal association when the bid was submitted. Swiss-Ski immediately rejected the accusation and complained that various allegations were "simply not true". In the meantime, the negotiating partners have successfully worked on settling the last outstanding details, Swiss-Ski announced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
