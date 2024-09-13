Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"We are happy"

Just before escalation! Swiss World Championship contract fixed

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 15:53

Last winter, the dispute between the FIS and Swiss-Ski threatened to escalate. Now the contract for the Alpine World Championships planned for Crans-Montana in February 2027 has finally been signed. 

comment0 Kommentare

The organizing committee, the municipalities of Crans-Montana, Icogne and Lens as well as the Swiss-Ski and FIS federations have signed the contract, which regulates the cooperation between these stakeholders, the Swiss federation announced in a press release on Friday.

(Bild: APA/AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI)

"We are pleased that we have now been able to conclude an organizer contract that is coherent for all stakeholders. From now on, all partners can devote their full attention to the further preparations so that we can experience the great ski festival in Crans-Montana in 2027 that everyone is already looking forward to," Urs Lehmann, President of Swiss-Ski and the Organizing Committee, was quoted as saying. It took all parties "a lot of patience to work out all the details of the agreement".

World federation even threatened to withdraw the World Championships
In February, on the sidelines of the last World Cup races of the season in Crans-Montana, the matter was still threatening to escalate. Even 21 months after the 2027 World Cup host had been chosen, the contract between the FIS and the organizer had not been signed. What's more, the world federation even threatened to withdraw the World Championships if Swiss-Ski failed to meet the contractual obligations set out in the bid dossier.

This referred to the financial guarantees provided by the federal government, the canton of Valais and the Crans-Montana municipal association when the bid was submitted. Swiss-Ski immediately rejected the accusation and complained that various allegations were "simply not true". In the meantime, the negotiating partners have successfully worked on settling the last outstanding details, Swiss-Ski announced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf