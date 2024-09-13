Just before escalation! Swiss World Championship contract fixed

"We are pleased that we have now been able to conclude an organizer contract that is coherent for all stakeholders. From now on, all partners can devote their full attention to the further preparations so that we can experience the great ski festival in Crans-Montana in 2027 that everyone is already looking forward to," Urs Lehmann, President of Swiss-Ski and the Organizing Committee, was quoted as saying. It took all parties "a lot of patience to work out all the details of the agreement".