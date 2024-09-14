New location: more officers are now on duty

Staff numbers are being significantly increased. Across Austria, 2008 police officers started their training this year - almost twice as many as in 2023. "By the end of the year, there will be more than 2,500 who have started their police career in 2024," emphasized Karner in Eisenstadt. The police force in Burgenland is also being strengthened: 16 new police officers joined the force on Friday and 56 students were sworn in. This means that 180 men and women are currently undergoing basic police training - a record number!