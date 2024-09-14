Too few neuterings: A glut of kittens

What does animal welfare councillor Michael Lindner (SPÖ) have to say?

The budget for the stray cat project has been significantly increased for 2024, to a maximum of 156,000 euros. This means that more than 1,500 strays can be neutered and chipped this year through this initiative. The funding rate per cat has already risen from 75 to 80 euros from 2022 to 2023 and has been significantly increased again in 2024 - to 100 euros per cat.