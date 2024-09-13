After the discovery of a body
Spanish suspect arrested in Vorarlberg
After a dead woman was found in Kennelbach (Vorarlberg) a few days ago, the police have arrested a first suspect. This is the partner of the Spanish woman who was killed.
On Sunday, the owners of allotment gardens in Kennelbach found the body of a woman at around 1 pm. The identity of the woman who was killed has since been established. According to the police, the victim is a 25-year-old Spanish national who has lived in Vorarlberg for around two years and last lived in Kennelbach.
On Thursday, by order of the public prosecutor's office, a 25-year-old Spaniard, also living in Vorarlberg, was arrested by officers from the State Office of Criminal Investigation. Investigators are currently assuming that the crime was committed in a relationship. However, the arrested man did not confess during questioning and denied having killed the woman.
Investigations into the motive and the exact course of events are still ongoing, with extensive cross-checks and examinations still to be carried out. For tactical investigative reasons, no further information on the cause of death and the sequence of events can be provided at present, according to the police. The suspect was taken to Feldkirch prison on Friday.
Further witnesses wanted
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of Achstraße/Steinfeldstraße in Kennelbach and the adjacent bank area of the Bregenzer Ach between Tuesday, September 3, 2024, and Wednesday, September 4, 2024, that could be connected to the crime is urgently requested to contact the State Office of Criminal Investigation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.