Construction company slides into bankruptcy with 21.1 million

"Restructuring not planned"

Around 490 creditors and 74 employees at the headquarters in Linz and the three branches in Vienna, Graz and Innsbruck are affected by the insolvency. The liabilities amount to around 21.1 million euros. "There are no plans to restructure the company. The company will therefore be liquidated by the liquidator to be appointed. However, the aim is to continue to handle ongoing projects in the short term," says Stephan Mazal from Creditreform.