Rhapsodizes about children
Prince Harry turns 40: “Will continue to do good”
On his 40th birthday on Sunday, Prince Harry raved about his children. "Becoming a father to two incredibly kind and funny children has given me a new perspective on life and sharpened my focus in all my work," the younger son of King Charles III told the BBC in a statement.
"Being a father is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more motivated and committed to making this world a better place." The fifth in line to the British throne plans to celebrate his birthday at home in California with wife Duchess Meghan, his five-year-old son Prince Archie and his three-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. He will then go on vacation with a group of close friends.
"I'm looking forward to 40"
"I was nervous about 30, I'm looking forward to 40," Harry's statement continued. Ten years ago, he had just split up with his then girlfriend and founded the Invictus Games, competitions for war-wounded soldiers, as a result of his military deployment in Afghanistan.
Now he emphasized: "No matter how old I am, my mission is to continue to be present and do good in the world." The Duke of Sussex, as his official title is, is positive about the future: "Here's to the next decade."
The family moved to the USA a few years ago, and Harry and Meghan have not performed any royal duties since then. Instead, they are involved in charitable organizations. They earn their money with documentaries for the streaming giant Netflix. Harry has also published a biography in which he sharply criticizes the royal family. The relationship is therefore considered severely strained.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.