Mainz v Werder Bremen – LIVE from 17:30

After a perfect start to the season with FC Barcelona, Hansi Flick has been named Coach of the Month for August in the Spanish professional league. With his new club, the German had won the four games so far in Valencia (2:1), against Bilbao (2:1), at Rayo Vallecano (2:1) and against Valladolid (7:0). Barcelona are the only team with twelve points at the top of the table, ahead of defending champions Real Madrid (8).