Three injured

Alcohol-impaired driver (38) rammed into a small car carrying two women

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 07:39

Three people were injured in a head-on crash involving two cars in Allhaming on Thursday evening. A Slovakian driver was heavily intoxicated when his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a car carrying two women. The impact was so violent that a wheel on the small car was torn off. The driver had a blood alcohol level of 1.4.

The behavior of the Slovakian (38), who lives in Neuhofen an der Krems, was completely irresponsible and reckless. Despite being heavily intoxicated, he got behind the wheel of his car and was driving towards Allhaming on the L1368 at around 6.20 pm. 

At the same time, a 46-year-old woman was also traveling there in her car, in which she was also carrying a 44-year-old woman (both from St. Marien). 

On a right-hand bend, the car of the 38-year-old, who was no longer fit to drive, suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane. The 44-year-old was unable to swerve her car and was rammed head-on. 

A wheel was torn off the women's car
A wheel was torn off the women's car
(Bild: Matthias Lauber/laumat.at/laumat)

Due to the force of the impact, both vehicles were thrown into a field and both women were seriously injured and trapped in the wreckage. They had to be freed by firefighters. After first aid, they had to be taken to the accident hospital in Linz and the hospital in Wels. A wheel on their completely deformed small car was also torn off in the collision.

The driver was injured and taken to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz. A breathalyzer test carried out on the Slovakian revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.4 per mille. His driver's license was confiscated.

The Allhaming, Gerersdorf and Kematen/K. fire departments were deployed with a total of eight vehicles and 56 helpers. The L1368 was completely closed in the area of the accident for around 75 minutes. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
