Tour with a "crown"

Autumn Fair 2024: from brine soap to solar power

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 20:00

Lots of interesting facts from the podcast studio of the "Kärntner Krone"; it's all about technology, nature and enjoyment from Carinthia.

Find out, try out, taste. That's what attracts people to Klagenfurt on the days of the fair, as is now the case again at the traditional fall fair.

Podcasts directly on site
One of the focal points: Eco-construction. It's all about renovation and, above all, renewable energies. In the "Krone" podcast, we talk to Benjamin Kuschnig from "Solar Union Austria", a young initiative dedicated to the topic of energy communities. Neighborhoods can jointly store, consume or even sell the electricity they produce themselves. The demand is enormous.

We spoke to Jürgen Hölbling, Managing Director of Vivatro, about all the options for harvesting solar power. And that goes far beyond the roof to façades, carports, balcony railings and fences. And all with products "made in Carinthia".

In the "Krone" studio in Hall 1, editor-in-chief Hannes Mößlacher also talked to many interesting guests today (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Kornelia Spatzier and her brine specialties (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Benjamin Kuschnig and his team from Solar Union are specialists in the field of energy communities (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Kornelia Spatzier gives insights into the world of natural brine, from which she conjures up herbal soaps and special seasonings. And Petra Pobaschnig talks about Carinthia as a land of pleasure, which you can taste your way through at the trade fair.

A tour for all the senses
If you want to taste your way through different flavors, the autumn fair is the right place for you, as are adrenaline junkies who can get on the rides themselves or watch the BMX stunts in Hall 5. There are also all types and sizes of whirlpools for relaxation.

"The crazy cheese" offers more than just matured dairy products; rather a total work of art (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Kevin Böck spectacularly defies gravity in his shows,... (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
while the young ladies of Wi'Mo Klagenfurt show their collections. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The fashion and music shows in Hall 2, where the young designers from Wi'Mo Klagenfurt show off their skills, also attract a lot of interest. There is similar interest in the cooking shows in Hall 4: today again with Marco Krainer and "Katrin in the Kitchen".

