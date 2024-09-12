Why China is threatening the European car industry

The Chinese are the ones defining the new rules

According to de Meo, it is important for Europeans to rely on their own strengths and at the same time learn from the new providers from China, particularly when it comes to development speed and software: "The automotive industry has been a pillar of European prosperity for 150 years. Today, we have a responsibility to look at the facts in order to make the right diagnosis and find solutions. The focus has shifted towards China. The Chinese are the ones defining the new rules. They come with an appetite and a passion that should inspire us."