Greens want to push through energy laws after the election
The Greens are using energy laws left over from the government for the election campaign. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler presented an "energy transition package 2.0" on Thursday - which they still want to whip through ...
The package includes the Renewable Energy Expansion Acceleration Act (EABG) and the Electricity Industry Act (ElWG), for which no majority has yet been achieved due to concerns of the coalition partner ÖVP. The Greens also envisage an industrial electricity price by 2030.
Greens want to continue subsidizing industrial electricity prices
The Greens propose adapting the existing Electricity Cost Equalization Act (SAG) for a subsidized industrial electricity price and extending it until 2030. It is about keeping the industry and not letting it be subsidized away by the USA and China, the Green top candidate told journalists.
Kogler also referred to the EU report on Europe's competitiveness presented by former ECB head Mario Draghi at the beginning of the week. According to the report, cheap, green electricity is a prerequisite for a strong European industry.
"Don't start from scratch again"
Gewessler does not expect the current energy laws to be passed before the elections. However, it would be unacceptable to start from scratch again after the election. The entire energy sector is waiting for the law, said the minister responsible for the energy sector. The Greens emphasized that the draft legislation could be passed at any time. With regard to the Renewable Gases Act (EGG), which still lacks the necessary two-thirds majority in the National Council, Gewessler referred to a round of negotiations with the SPÖ planned for next Monday.
The green "energy transition" package also calls for some things that are already in force. For example, consumers have been entitled to a monthly electricity bill since September 2023 if smart meters are installed. The required dynamic tariffs are also already in place, although these are not currently mandatory for electricity suppliers. With the basic supply, there is already a right to an electricity contract. However, Gewessler pointed out that there are legal loopholes in the basic supply; a social tariff for low-income households would be better.
