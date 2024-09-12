Greens want to push through energy laws after the election

"Don't start from scratch again"

Gewessler does not expect the current energy laws to be passed before the elections. However, it would be unacceptable to start from scratch again after the election. The entire energy sector is waiting for the law, said the minister responsible for the energy sector. The Greens emphasized that the draft legislation could be passed at any time. With regard to the Renewable Gases Act (EGG), which still lacks the necessary two-thirds majority in the National Council, Gewessler referred to a round of negotiations with the SPÖ planned for next Monday.