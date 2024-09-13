Vorteilswelt
Hollabrunn campus

Four schools in a masterpiece of architecture

13.09.2024 13:00

There is often talk of a "project of the century". In any case, the new campus is particularly interesting for a town like Hollabrunn due to a variety of aspects: what has been built here in two and a half years impresses with its architectural sophistication combined with practicality.

This relates not only to the structural engineering (reinforced concrete in combination with many wooden elements, PV system, light-flooded rooms and more), but also to the inner values: the focus is on togetherness - also in the form of the fact that the primary school and music school as well as the general and regional special school are united at the site - a total of 20 classes. On top of this, there is school day care.

Old buildings partially integrated into the mega-building
"The new campus in Hollabrunn is one of the largest school projects in the history of Lower Austria," emphasized Education Minister Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. And the three principals agreed: "The cluster principle, which divides the large school into smaller areas and at the same time combines classrooms and leisure areas, has definitely passed the acid test of the first week."

"Reunion" of pupils and those responsible with Provincial Councillor Teschl-Hofmeister at the opening. (Bild: Hansy)
"Reunion" of pupils and those responsible with Provincial Councillor Teschl-Hofmeister at the opening.
(Bild: Hansy)

"This will never work . . . "
A side note: as the municipality put it in a friendly, snippy way in a press release, the state councillor had to smile about one of her initial statements about the project: combining so many elements structurally and operationally - "that will never work", was her initial cautious skepticism. But her opinion quickly changed: "They really want to go through with it," she said a little later. And with this in mind, the congratulations were all the more heartfelt . . . 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Folgen Sie uns auf