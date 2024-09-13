Vorteilswelt
City Museum Linz

Toni Bruckner, Taylor Swift and new poppy seed dumplings

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 14:00

How would Anton Bruckner behave today? How would he be seen? As an eccentric, a staid church musician, an organ nerd or even a highly gifted punk? Under the slogan "It's me, Toni", the Nordico Stadtmuseum is now tracing Bruckner's life past and present.

Another Bruckner exhibition, what feels like (!) the 100th in the anniversary year celebrating the 200th birthday of the great composer from Ansfelden. And yet everything is completely different again.

The Nordico City Museum in Linz sheds light on Bruckner's life (1824-1896) between provincial dust and the big city. The basic idea behind "It's me, Toni" is to present his life and work in six themed rooms in a humorous and sensual way.

Bruckner's shadow into the modern age
Objects and stories alternate: "From Anton's real head of hair to his performance as the male equivalent of Taylor Swift, everything is included," says museum director Andrea Bina.

In addition to life stages and views of his music, an attempt is also made to develop a modern image. "If he were alive today, his career would have taken a different direction thanks to modern technologies such as radio, Spotify and fast travel. But exactly how his life would have developed under today's conditions remains speculation," says museum director Andrea Bina.

An organ that "alienates"
And this part is left to seven artists who have come up with many original ideas, from graphic novels to the "Bruckner harp" and organ, which produces sounds as soon as you approach.

During the Long Night of Museums on Saturday, October 5, the Illustration Ladies Linz will be inspired by the public and draw a large-format collaborative work.

The show can be seen at the Nordico Stadtmuseum Linz until March 2, 2025.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
