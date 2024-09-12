Stopped after escape
Drunk, on drugs: Woman rams into police car
Spectacular scenes took place on Wednesday afternoon in Jenbach in the Tyrolean lowlands: after a "trip" to the meadow, a female driver crashed into a police car on her "return" to the road. The drunk driver, who was possibly also on drugs, fled the scene - but was caught a short time later.
According to the police, the Czech woman, who was heavily intoxicated, turned across a meadow into Achenseestraße (B181) at around 3.20 pm. "In doing so, she drove over a crash barrier, briefly crossed the edge of the road again and then crashed into the patrol car of a police patrol that had stopped at a roadworks due to traffic", said the police.
Ignition key removed after escape
After the collision, the woman fled in her car. The officers then immediately took up the pursuit. "The 30-year-old had to stop her car at a set of traffic lights. The police officers took advantage of this moment and removed the car's ignition key, which prevented her from escaping any further," said the investigators.
The woman refused to be taken to the public health officer on suspicion of drug impairment.
Alcohol test positive, police officers injured
A breathalyzer test carried out on the Czech woman was positive. The woman had refused to be taken to the public health officer on suspicion of drug impairment.
The two police officers suffered injuries in the accident. The patrol car and the woman's car were considerably damaged.
