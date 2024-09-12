Weather chaos
Onset of winter: first snow on Salzburg’s mountains
Heavy precipitation has had the whole country in its grip since yesterday, Wednesday. The weather situation is likely to continue. In Salzburg, the Italian low brings the first snow to the mountains.
The snow is here! Salzburg's mountains are covered in snow for the first time since last winter. A cold front has been bringing precipitation and low temperatures to Austria since Wednesday. Alpine cattle drives and mountain events had to be canceled in advance due to the weather conditions.
The first snow has already fallen in some municipalities. Obertauern is always one of the first villages to be covered in snow. This year is no exception - albeit in September.
At higher altitudes, for example on the Sonnblick (3106 m), it was minus 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning and already several centimetres of snow.
Until the beginning of next week, there will still be heavy rain and snow in places. Up to one meter of snow could be added on the mountain. The snow line should settle around 1000 meters above sea level.
While there are flood warnings elsewhere, Salzburg could get off lightly due to the precipitation falling as snow in the mountains.
Alpine cattle drives throughout the country
The sudden change in the weather has led to an early cattle drive in the province of Salzburg. "A large proportion of the animals are already down", said Silvester Gfrerer, Chairman of the Salzburg Alpine and Mountain Farmers' Association, on Thursday. Only on low-lying alpine pastures, where the animals can also find shelter in the forest, are there still animals left.
In general, the onset of winter is nothing unusual for alpine farmers: "We have this almost every year, it's rather normal. But we would have preferred it to come a week to ten days later," says Gfrerer.
For the first time since the summer, avalanches are also becoming an issue again: according to the Salzburg avalanche warning service, sliding snow activity is to be expected, especially on steep grassy slopes, embankments or rock slabs. As soon as the fresh snow settles on the warm ground, sliding snow avalanches occur. The size of the avalanche depends on the amount of fresh snow.
Above around 2500 meters above sea level, isolated accumulations of drifting snow can form in gullies and hollows. However, these usually remain small due to the unevenness of the terrain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.