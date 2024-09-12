Magdalena (2) successfully operated on her back

Professor Krause operated on Magdalena shortly after her birth in Leipzig, where he worked at the time. At the beginning of 2024, he came to Salzburg University Hospital and performed a necessary second operation here a few days ago, which the family's German health insurance company had approved.



From pregnant women for children

As part of a healing experiment, he inserted nanovesicles into the wound via an infusion solution. These incredibly small "bio-drones" transport information between cells. In this specific case, this meant: "The layers of skin and connective tissue can heal together in a very balanced way in the area of the incision without the scar tissue sticking together. Put simply, we prevent excessive scarring," explains transfusion physician Professor Eva Rohde.