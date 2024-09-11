Favorites complete the field for the quarter-finals

Ten changes brought victory

Meanwhile, Siezenheim made a number of changes at 1st division relegated Adnet, as evidenced by ten changes to the starting eleven compared to the last league game. The background to this was the fact that the Salzburg league clash against SAK awaits on Friday. Despite this, the suburbs took the lead in the Marmor-Arena through Hoppenthaler (25'). The game then became more and more tense, and after another goal from cup top scorer Waldmann (70th; seven goals), the Urbanek boys won for the first time since the last cup round on August 20. The Tennengauer were denied a goal in the final.