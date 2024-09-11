Vorteilswelt
Soccer state cup

Favorites complete the field for the quarter-finals

11.09.2024 21:26

As of Wednesday evening, the field of participants for the quarter-finals of the regional soccer cup in April next year has been determined. In the last two matches of the round of the last 16, Western League dominator Austria Salzburg and Salzburg League stragglers Siezenheim secured their tickets.

At Stadtklub Croatia Salzburg - the 2nd division club only entered the lower division last year - goals from new signing Moser (19th) and substitute Sorda (74th) were enough for the Violets to make it through to the last eight. In front of 800 spectators, the home side put in a spirited performance in Alpenstraße, but it was not enough for more than a narrow defeat. Visiting coach Christian Schaider had made six changes from the Kuchl game at the weekend.

Ten changes brought victory
Meanwhile, Siezenheim made a number of changes at 1st division relegated Adnet, as evidenced by ten changes to the starting eleven compared to the last league game. The background to this was the fact that the Salzburg league clash against SAK awaits on Friday. Despite this, the suburbs took the lead in the Marmor-Arena through Hoppenthaler (25'). The game then became more and more tense, and after another goal from cup top scorer Waldmann (70th; seven goals), the Urbanek boys won for the first time since the last cup round on August 20. The Tennengauer were denied a goal in the final.

Westliga provides half of the field of participants
Austria and Siezenheim now complete the field of participants for the quarter-finals in April 2025, with Western League clubs St. Johann, Bischofshofen and defending champions FC Pinzgau, Salzburg League clubs Straßwalchen and Bramberg and regional league side Schwarzach having already qualified. 

