A start that doesn’t bring back good memories

Like Koller and Foda

A look back at the recent past shows that the current false start is anything but a novelty. See 2016: After a confident European Championship qualifying campaign, hopes were still high for Marcel Koller despite a disappointing EURO - the Swiss team manager was also supposed to show Aleksandar Dragovic and Co. the way to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The (feasible) group with Serbia, Ireland, Wales, Georgia and Moldova gave every reason for hope.three games, just one pointBut nothing came of it: after the stumbling start with the 2:1 in Georgia, the ÖFB team got off course in 2016, picked up just one point from the following three World Cup qualifying matches (see box) and never made up the deficit. "It's the little things that aren't working. We're not scoring goals up front and every mistake is punished at the back," complained then team manager Marcel Koller.