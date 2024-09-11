Rain, snow & storm
The forecasts of weather experts are currently spreading alarm: heavy rain, snow and storms could cause chaos and destruction at the weekend - Chancellor Nehammer has already ordered preparations!
Rain, rain and, in some cases, snow again - the forecasts for the next few days are setting alarm bells ringing among meteorologists and emergency services. While many people are still waiting, hoping and praying, expert Christian Csekits from Geosphere Austria is already shaking his head: "The cold front from the north and the Mediterranean will unfortunately keep us busy for longer. Although forecasts must always be taken with a pinch of salt, we expect precipitation of up to 400 liters per square meter in many places up to and including Monday. This could subsequently develop into a hundred-year flood."
Perhaps it's just a pessimistic look into the crystal ball, but the next few hours may already bring certainty. On Thursday, the continuous rain already started in the south, with heavy downpours already being reported from Carinthia, the south-eastern parts of Styria and southern Burgenland. More than 100 millimetres are expected in a single day, especially in the Carnic Alps.
Rain, snow and storms are a mix for disaster
While smaller streams and rivers in the local valleys are already swelling, the snow line is even dropping below 1000 meters. There are already widespread fears of snow breaks due to the fact that there is still a lot of foliage on the trees.
To make matters worse, the wind will also pick up in the eastern region from Saturday. If all the parameters are right, the soil will be softened and storms of almost 100 kilometers per hour will tear the trees out of the soft soil like birthday candles. That would be a combination of horrors, they say!
Naturally, these circumstances also call the emergency services onto the scene. The fire department, army and others are preparing for a major operation.
Federal Chancellor gives the "order" for an emergency
Before the first sirens even sounded, the civilian population along the Danube, Inn and Salzach had already equipped themselves with sandbags yesterday, which also startled the federal politicians. On the "orders" of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and "military chief" Klaudia Tanner analyzed the situation.
"Our emergency services are ready to help and support wherever necessary. Fire departments, but also the Austrian Armed Forces and civil defense facilities are well prepared, our crisis security advisor and his team have already drawn up situation reports," said Nehammer.
We are prepared. After the events of the last few months, this is already part of our daily business - in addition to the numerous operations that have to be dealt with in addition to the storms.
Feuerwehrpräsident Robert Mayer
Bild: Harald Dostal
When asked about the turmoil in Vienna, Florian boss Robert Mayer is relaxed: "We are monitoring the weather forecasts closely, and in an emergency we can activate helpers from less affected districts or federal states."
