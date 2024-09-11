Rain, rain and, in some cases, snow again - the forecasts for the next few days are setting alarm bells ringing among meteorologists and emergency services. While many people are still waiting, hoping and praying, expert Christian Csekits from Geosphere Austria is already shaking his head: "The cold front from the north and the Mediterranean will unfortunately keep us busy for longer. Although forecasts must always be taken with a pinch of salt, we expect precipitation of up to 400 liters per square meter in many places up to and including Monday. This could subsequently develop into a hundred-year flood."