Video game ratings
Bulls captain is ahead of the pack within the team
The new version of the popular video game EA Sports FC will be released on September 27. The overall ratings of the Bulls players have already been published in advance. Captain Janis Blaswich is ahead in the internal race. However, a newcomer worth millions is almost at the bottom.
It's the same "drama" every year. The new version of the popular video game EA Sports FC is released at the end of September and the player ratings are leaked in advance. These are often the subject of debate among fans of the series and the players themselves. The highest possible overall rating is 99 - Mbappé, Haaland and Rodri come closest with 91 points.
Solet and Gloukh on the podium
Janis Blaswich wins the internal race for the Bulls. The captain has a score of 77 and is therefore the best Salzburger in the game. Just behind the German are Oumar Solet and Oscar Gloukh with 76. Surprisingly low was the rating of million newcomer Bobby Clark (62). Only Takumu Kawamura (61) and Gaoussou Diakite (56) are even "weaker" within the team.
However, it is not only the overall rating that is important, but also the individual values in various categories such as shooting or passing. Players often pay particular attention to the speed rating. Here, Fernando is ahead of the Bulls with a strong 89 points. Karim Konate (86) and Dorgeles Nene (85) can also be satisfied with their speed.
