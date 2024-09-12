Defying all crises: Ischgl makes a comeback

Former managing director Steibl is also standing for election

Andreas Steibl, former managing director and for many years the "face" of the successful resort in terms of tourism and media, is a contender. The election campaign is reportedly playing hardball, but von der Thannen prefers to talk about the successes of his time in office. "There are great projects underway that I still want to complete," hopes the entrepreneur and hotelier (Trofana Betriebe). His "large team of supporters" brings together numerous well-known people in the valley.