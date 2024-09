Ten injured in streetcar accident in Graz

The Red Cross was alerted to the accident at 12.47 pm: A rear-end collision involving two Bims occurred between Liebenauer Stadion and Murpark. According to Stefan Loseries, spokesman for the Red Cross, ten people have since been taken to Graz LKH and UKH. One person is seriously injured and nine people are slightly injured. The Red Cross was on site with a 23-strong team, plus six ambulances, an emergency doctor vehicle, a command vehicle and a first responder.