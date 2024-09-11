Post SV sounds the alarm
1,500 children fear for their sporting home
With its 16 hectares, the Post SV facility in Vienna's 17th district is the largest contiguous sports facility in the capital. But now the 4,000 members have to fear for their sporting home. The contract expires in 2027. Will the eleven sections with their more than 100 teams and their traditional sports facility have to make way for a housing project?
It's a real sword of Damocles hanging over Vienna's sport. After all, the future of Post SV and its huge, almost 16-hectare home ground in the 17th district is massively at risk beyond 2027. The situation is complex. But in a nutshell, the landowner Post AG and the City of Vienna are at odds over the future use (housing?) of the site.
The fatal consequences this could have for sport in the Austrian capital - which is already in the Stone Age in terms of infrastructure - can be guessed from a few figures. Post SV has 4,000 members, and 1,500 children and young people alone have their home on the largest contiguous sports area in Vienna. A total of eleven sections (including soccer, tennis, field hockey, handball, beach volleyball, volleyball, basketball...) practice their sports on the grounds (also at national league and second league level). The facilities include a natural grass pitch, two artificial turf pitches, a field hockey pitch, three sports halls, four beach courts and 43 tennis courts (an Austrian record).
Should the grounds no longer be available for club sport at the end of 2027 (when the current contract expires), more than 1,000 training hours and more than 250 hours for championship matches would be lost in one fell swoop - per week! More than 100 teams would be left out in the cold.
An additional problem: due to the uncertainty and unpredictability, some urgently needed renovations and future investments (for example, a padel tennis project had to be canceled) simply cannot be carried out and risked.
The "Krone" went on a walk around the site with Chairman Felix Weigel and Managing Director Clemens Rarrel in search of possible solutions. The first and most important step really does seem possible. "Post AG, the City of Vienna and Post SV should sit down at the same table," says Rarrel, hoping for a round-table discussion. But so far there have been either no answers or empty promises from Post AG to MA51 (Sports Department) to Sports Minister Werner Kogler. Chairman Weigel: "We don't know what will happen next. That's the biggest challenge." In times like these, when the lack of sports facilities in Austria is an ongoing issue, a clear commitment and a sports showcase could be a monument.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.