1,500 children fear for their sporting home

The "Krone" went on a walk around the site with Chairman Felix Weigel and Managing Director Clemens Rarrel in search of possible solutions. The first and most important step really does seem possible. "Post AG, the City of Vienna and Post SV should sit down at the same table," says Rarrel, hoping for a round-table discussion. But so far there have been either no answers or empty promises from Post AG to MA51 (Sports Department) to Sports Minister Werner Kogler. Chairman Weigel: "We don't know what will happen next. That's the biggest challenge." In times like these, when the lack of sports facilities in Austria is an ongoing issue, a clear commitment and a sports showcase could be a monument.