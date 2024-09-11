At student event
“Hostile to science”: No place for the FPÖ
The Tyrolean FPÖ is massively criticizing the Innsbruck Students' Union. The reason: the Freedom Party was not admitted to a panel discussion of Innsbruck's leading candidates in the university's Audimax on Wednesday evening. The ÖH defends its actions.
In a press release, the FPÖ attacked those responsible, saying that the "radical left-wing ÖH financed by compulsory fees" was trampling on democracy. Gudrun Kofler, education spokesperson for the FPÖ in the state parliament, explained that the Students' Union "no longer represents students' interests, but instead engages in ideology-driven propaganda".
Top candidate speaks of "ideological terror"
She also noted that only 27% of eligible voters took part in the last ÖH election. "Terror of opinion" has become "good form" in the university city of Innsbruck, added Fabian Walch, the leading Freedom Party candidate for the municipal elections in Innsbruck.
In a healthy democracy, the representatives of the other parties would boycott participation because of this behavior. Democracy means listening to all opinions - even the uncomfortable ones.
Fabian Walch
Walch was not invited to the discussion or was excluded from it. "The real danger for democracy is the denial of discussion and the subsequent destruction of discourse, in short: the left-green-woke terror of virtue," says Walch.
The Innsbruck ÖH is led by an alliance of Greens (GRAS), socialist students (VSStÖ) and communists (KSV-LiLi).
"Undemocratic party"
The deputy ÖH chair Vincent Gogala (VSStÖ) told APA that the FPÖ had not been invited because it is an "undemocratic party" that is also "anti-science". Therefore, no FPÖ representative would be given a stage at the university.
At the event on Wednesday evening, representatives of the other parliamentary parties as well as those of the KPÖ, Bierpartei, "Wandel/Keine" and "Liste Gaza", which are not currently represented in the National Council, will be discussing the issue.
The FPÖ had already been excluded from panel discussions by the ÖH Innsbruck in the Innsbruck municipal elections and in the EU elections.
