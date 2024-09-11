Near collision
ÖSV giant slalom skier narrowly avoids disaster
After Lukas Feurstein recently made positive headlines with two downhill victories in the South American Cup, his cousin Patrick Feurstein has now followed suit. In the giant slalom in Ushuaia, Argentina, the Vorarlberg native was only beaten by the 2021 World Championship runner-up. But he had an incredible number of guardian angels...
Because there was almost a catastrophe in the first run of the giant slalom at the South American Cup. In front of Feurstein, who was 31st at the start, a slope worker suddenly appeared behind a hilltop, tinkering with one of the gates. Fortunately, the man had the presence of mind to recognize the situation and the ÖSV skier only had to slow down slightly. Nevertheless, both narrowly escaped what would have been a serious collision.
The performance that the police athlete was able to produce in the first race after his return to Rossignol poles was all the more astonishing. "I didn't quite get into the groove at the start of the first run. Although the steep slope was okay," analyzed Feurstein, who was already 0.85 seconds behind the 2021 RTL Vice World Champion, Italy's Luca Aliprandini, in second place after the first run.
Total attack pays off
In the second run, the man from Bregenzerwald then went on the attack, setting the fastest time and securing second place. However, the victory did not quite work out, Aliprandini brought 0.68 seconds of his lead to the finish. Nevertheless, Feurstein was satisfied. "I'm satisfied and happy that it worked so well straight away." Third place went to Switzerland's Fadri Janutin, who lost 1.59 seconds to Aliprandini.
The other Austrians? While Tyrolean Josh Sturm decided not to start, his compatriot Fabio Gstrein finished in 11th place (+2.14). Feurstein's Mellau club colleague Noel Zwischenbrugger finished 13th (2.25), while East Tyrolean Kilian Pramstaller came 24th (+3.58), directly ahead of Ländle youngster Moritz Zudrell (+3.73). There were also points for Salzburg's Thomas Rainer, who finished 29th, 4.93 seconds behind Aliprandini. Dominik Raschner, 33rd after run one, did not take part in the decider.
Hörhager finishes on the podium
Italy's Asja Zenere triumphed in the women's race, finishing 55 hundredths ahead of Switzerland's Camille Rast. In third place: Tyrolean Lisa Hörhager, who moved up from ninth place after switching from Völkl to Atomic slats with the best time in run two. Also in the top 10: Tyrolean Nina Astner, who came sixth after finishing in third place (+1.27) and Carinthian Kathi Truppe, who finished in eighth place exactly two seconds behind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.