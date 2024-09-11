ÖSV giant slalom skier narrowly avoids disaster

Because there was almost a catastrophe in the first run of the giant slalom at the South American Cup. In front of Feurstein, who was 31st at the start, a slope worker suddenly appeared behind a hilltop, tinkering with one of the gates. Fortunately, the man had the presence of mind to recognize the situation and the ÖSV skier only had to slow down slightly. Nevertheless, both narrowly escaped what would have been a serious collision.