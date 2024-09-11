Talence is waiting
Posch has her sights set on 6000m for the season finale
"Physically, I'm in top shape and wide awake," reveals Isabel Posch, who takes off from Zurich to Bordeaux on Thursday morning to compete in her last heptathlon of the season at the Decastars meeting in Talence. "Mentally, however, I can feel that the season has been going on for a very long time." Nevertheless, Vorarlberg's record-breaking heptathlete has a lot planned for the traditional meeting in the west of France.
"After I made it over 6000 points three times in the previous season, it would be nice if I could do the same this year," admits the 24-year-old from Fußach, who has 5975 points - set at her 15th place at the European Championships in Rome - as her best performance this year.
Speaking of the European Championships: "In addition to my new national record in the 100 meters, that was definitely the highlight of the year for me," reveals Posch, who will start her basic military training in Graz on 1 October and will then be active as an army athlete. "That was definitely a very special experience for me." The only downer: "The fact that I only found out three days before the competition that I would be taking part meant that I hardly had any time to look forward to it."
But Isabel and her family enjoyed the moments in Rome all the more - it's good that mom Teresa, dad Dietmar and boyfriend Joel Tristan are now back in Talence.
