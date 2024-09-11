Posch has her sights set on 6000m for the season finale

Speaking of the European Championships: "In addition to my new national record in the 100 meters, that was definitely the highlight of the year for me," reveals Posch, who will start her basic military training in Graz on 1 October and will then be active as an army athlete. "That was definitely a very special experience for me." The only downer: "The fact that I only found out three days before the competition that I would be taking part meant that I hardly had any time to look forward to it."