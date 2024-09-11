Violence against doctors: police to protect clinics

Hospital boss threatens to close the emergency room

Pictures showing some hospital staff pushing a sofa and a chest of drawers to secure the door because the angry relatives wanted to beat them were circulated on social media and news sites (see video below). Meanwhile, two other attacks occurred at the same hospital: an 18-year-old patient assaulted three emergency room nurses late Sunday, and a patient's son punched two nurses and a security guard on Monday, according to police and staff. The director of the hospital threatened to close the emergency room.