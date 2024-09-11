Uproar in Italy
Violence against doctors: police to protect clinics
Fear is spreading in Italy's hospitals following an enormous increase in physical and verbal violence against doctors and nursing staff. Healthcare workers are therefore increasingly calling for the police and military to be deployed.
Last week, a team of doctors and nurses in the southern Italian city of Foggia had to barricade themselves in a room to escape the angry relatives and friends of a young woman who had died during an operation. The family blamed the hospital staff for the 23-year-old's death, according to Italian media. A hospital official said the clinic and the judiciary were investigating the death.
Hospital boss threatens to close the emergency room
Pictures showing some hospital staff pushing a sofa and a chest of drawers to secure the door because the angry relatives wanted to beat them were circulated on social media and news sites (see video below). Meanwhile, two other attacks occurred at the same hospital: an 18-year-old patient assaulted three emergency room nurses late Sunday, and a patient's son punched two nurses and a security guard on Monday, according to police and staff. The director of the hospital threatened to close the emergency room.
The events in Foggia join a series of violent acts against healthcare professionals in Italy that has prompted the national medical guild to call in the police to ensure the safety of hospital staff. Barbara Mangiacavalli, President of the National Association of Nurses, called for the deployment of the military and police in hospitals. Filippo Anelli, President of the Italian Medical Association, also supported this demand.
Ministry: 16,000 attacks in the previous year
According to the Ministry of Health, there were more than 16,000 attacks on medical staff last year. Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci described the latest series of incidents as "shameful".
