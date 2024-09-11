1929 - today
“Miss Austria” in transition: Do you remember …
Some quietly disappeared from the scene when another young lady took her place on the throne the following year. But you can certainly still remember some of the many beauty queens!
What was once a "beauty contest for unmarried women" and looked more like a cattle show is now a competition for beautiful people of all kinds. In 1929, when the first "Miss Austria" contest was held in this country, it was still unimaginable. The winner at the time, Lisl Goldarbeiter, went on to be crowned "Miss Universe", laying the foundations for a long tradition of pageants.
Some Misses didn't want to leave the stage once they had had their first taste of the air here. Nadja Tiller, for example, the first winner of the post-war period in 1949, became a sought-after actress who is still remembered by many today as the girl Rosemarie from the film of the same name.
Almost a "Bond Girl"
Or our two ladies who won the title of "Miss World" after the local triumph: Ulla Weigerstorfer from Bad Aussee, later a member of the National Council for Team Stronach, and Eva Rueber-Staier. The latter was even one of the few to appear in three Bond films in the same role. In "The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977), "On a Deadly Mission" (1981) and "Octopussy" (1993), the KGB secretary played Rubelvitch.
Evelyn Engleder does not appear in the legendary Bond series, but can still be seen flickering across TV screens in countless other well-known productions. The "Kaisermühlen Blues" actress won the title of most beautiful Austrian in 1974, which she used to finance her training as an actress, among other things.
Broadcasting on different signals
At the turn of the millennium, Patricia Kaiser won the title as the youngest Miss Austro in history. When she won, the future athlete was only 15 years old. Christine Reiler, winner in 2007, now works as a health expert for ORF, while her successor from 2014 is now a presenter on Puls4. Or rather, she was - she is currently enjoying her young happiness with her partner Christian.
Whether on screen, on the big stage or away from the public eye, they all made their way after the elections. They are united by the gratitude of having encountered many open doors after their victory that might otherwise have remained closed to them. "You have to go through it yourself", as Miss Austria 2001, Daniela Rockenschaub, once said.
