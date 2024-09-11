Ralf Schumacher: No sham marriage with ex-wife Cora

Outing was a surprise for Etienne

In an RTL interview, the first excerpts of which were shown on the morning show "Punkt 6", Schumacher said about the timing of this step: "I was a bit worried recently - because we had a lot of guests here in the summer, we're always out together - that it would come out at some point. I didn't want to chase after it, I wanted to stay in front and have a say in it myself."