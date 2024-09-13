HIKING IN STYRIA
A popular classic high above the Pölstal valley
Hike along secluded paths to the Rosenkogel with its stunning views: This time, the tour with Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti leads from the picture-book village of St. Oswald via the Grünholzsteig to the Sommertörl.
A hiking trail like many others and yet unique: St. Oswald is an inconspicuous village in the Murtal region - located on the eastern edge of the Pölstal valley and at the foot of the Rosenkogel in the Seckauer Tauern - at an altitude of just under 1000 meters above sea level. A picture-perfect village with a church, an inn right next door, a stream, a few houses and lots of countryside all around with well-tended meadows and beautiful forests.
From St. Oswald, the tour leads over the Wenischgraben, where there were still several charcoal-burning huts in the 15th century. Today, the trench impresses with a beautiful hiking trail, lovingly designed huts and the powerful effect of the forest.
The destination is the popular Rosenkogel, which is usually hiked from the direction of Gaal. The hiking routes come together at the Sommertörl pass, so from here at the latest, young and old, strollers, walkers and hikers meet up to hike more or less together to the wooden "Maria Loretto" alpine chapel and the Rosenkogel with its stunning views. Conclusion: an easy tour despite the 1000 meters of altitude difference.
We start in St. Oswald (982 m) and follow the signposts marked "Rosenkogel via Grünholzsteig". We walk through the village and along the Wenischgraben on roads and paths slightly uphill. From an altitude of approx. 1300 m, the path (Grünholzsteig) becomes steeper until we reach the pass crossing and the Sommertörl parking lot (1644 m).
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 12 km / 950 m difference in altitude / walking time approx. 5.30 h (outward and return journey).
- Requirements: easy hiking trail with short steep sections.
- Signposting system: well marked and signposted; trail no. 1 (Grünholzsteig).
- Starting point: St. Oswald/Marktgemeinde Pölstal.
- Refreshment stops: Gasthof Holzmann (Kirchenwirt), 03571/2265, gasthof-holzmann.at.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We hike across alpine pastures and short sections of forest via the "Maria Loretto" chapel (1817 m) to the Rosenkogel (1918 m).
An alternative descent via the Rudersattel/Sommerriedel is recommended.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
