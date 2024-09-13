A popular classic high above the Pölstal valley

The destination is the popular Rosenkogel, which is usually hiked from the direction of Gaal. The hiking routes come together at the Sommertörl pass, so from here at the latest, young and old, strollers, walkers and hikers meet up to hike more or less together to the wooden "Maria Loretto" alpine chapel and the Rosenkogel with its stunning views. Conclusion: an easy tour despite the 1000 meters of altitude difference.