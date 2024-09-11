"With heart and brain"
SPÖ program: Babler wants a new start for Austria
The SPÖ has now also presented its election program. It comprises 116 pages, the content of which has been broken up by interviews with experts. Party leader Andreas Babler spoke of an "important program for the future". The SPÖ wants respect for work and performance, a new start for Austria and cohesion instead of division.
The Social Democrats' election program is not without controversy.
In August, an internal email from the Second President of the National Council, Doris Bures, who is also Vienna's top candidate for the National Council elections, was made public. In it, she criticized the proposals for the red election program.
Excerpts from the SPÖ election program presented on Wednesday:
- Wealth and inheritance tax on net assets of one million euros or more (with the exception of owner-occupied homes)
- Increase in corporation tax to 25 percent
- Suspension of rent increases until 2026 (maximum increase of 2% thereafter)
- Interest rate cap of three percent for "house builder loans"
- Employment guarantee for the long-term unemployed
- Increase in the net replacement rate for unemployment benefit to 70%
- Test run of the four-day week with full wage compensation in particularly demanding jobs such as nursing care
- Restriction of all-in contracts and non-competition clauses
- Free lunch in a joint all-day school for 6-15-year-olds
- Basic child protection with a universal amount of 367 euros (this can also be higher depending on the age group)
- Free climate ticket up to the age of 18
- Free media subscription for 16 to 30-year-olds
- Doubling the number of medical study places
- Abolition of access restrictions and fees at universities
- Introduction of an investment fund for restaurants and local suppliers
- 20 billion climate transformation fund (managed by ÖBAG)
- Removal of abortion from the penal code
- Introduction of a federal public prosecutor's office as an independent head of jurisdiction
- Pension without deductions after 45 years
- Ankle bracelets against violent offenders banned from entering the premises
- Specialist doctor guarantee within 14 days
- Commitment to compulsory military service and neutrality
- Two-state solution in the Middle East conflict
- Humanitarian support for Ukraine, but also keeping channels open for negotiated solutions
- EU-wide distribution of refugees
Anyone who commits serious crimes or repeatedly commits minor crimes should feel the "full force" of the rule of law. Those who cannot be deported to their home country should be able to be taken to safe third countries outside the EU as part of a European initiative
Babler: Offer goes far beyond party ideology
For SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, it is about returning respect for people politically. The program is an offer that goes far beyond party ideology: "It is an election program that improves the living conditions of all people."
According to Babler, the program also shows how the SPÖ will bring Austria forward again and what needs to be done to tackle the major challenges Babler: "I stand for respect for work and performance, a real new start for Austria and for cohesion instead of division."
The duel is SPÖ versus Herbert Kickl. We accept the duel. It's about preventing an authoritarian turnaround and protecting this country and the Republic.
SPÖ-Parteichef Andreas Babler
Experts also feature in the SPÖ program
The SPÖ is also proud that the Expert Council set up by Babler has provided a lot of input for the program.
Experts from a wide range of fields have had their say, from actor Cornelius Obonya to university professors such as Alex Polleres and Stefan Woltran, political scientist Julia Partheymüller and "courage builder" Ewald Grünzweil.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.