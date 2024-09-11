Protect your eyes against the autumn sun

Cancer on the eyelids

This is particularly evident in "pterygium" (wing fur), a benign growth on the conjunctiva. This condition is mainly found in people who are exposed to high levels of UV radiation. Malignant melanomas of the conjunctiva and various types of cancer of the eyelids are also known to be promoted by UV light. Last but not least, high UV exposure also accelerates the development of clouding of the lens (cataracts) because the high-energy light damages the proteins contained in the lens.