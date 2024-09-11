Strong UV radiation
Protect your eyes against the autumn sun
It is all too often forgotten that the rays can still be harmful even after the height of summer. When the autumn sun is low, harmful UV radiation also reaches unprotected visual organs more easily. This is why protection should not be forgotten, especially when hiking or mountain biking.
The front areas of the eye, especially the conjunctiva, cornea and eyelids, are exposed to this. Diseases occur whose frequency is related to the intensity of UV radiation.
Cancer on the eyelids
This is particularly evident in "pterygium" (wing fur), a benign growth on the conjunctiva. This condition is mainly found in people who are exposed to high levels of UV radiation. Malignant melanomas of the conjunctiva and various types of cancer of the eyelids are also known to be promoted by UV light. Last but not least, high UV exposure also accelerates the development of clouding of the lens (cataracts) because the high-energy light damages the proteins contained in the lens.
Tips for buying
Also wear sunglasses now, especially if you go hiking or mountain biking. They must bear the CE mark. This guarantees high UV protection in accordance with EU standards. It's best to choose models with a large surface area that also shield your eyes at the top and sides. This is important where a lot of light is reflected by the surroundings. In the mountains, there is also the altitude effect: the UV intensity increases by 15-20 percent for every 1000 meters of altitude.
