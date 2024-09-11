Dwarf challenges Austria
“This is the biggest game in our history”
Croatia Salzburg will host Austria Salzburg, the unblemished leaders of the Western League, on Wednesday evening. Dozens of volunteers are helping to organize the "match of the century", for which chairman Tadic hopes: "A goal would be nice."
David versus Goliath definitely deserves a clash in the round of 16 of the national cup. But the term "match of the year" also applies. Today (19, Alpenstraße), Croatia Salzburg from the 2nd class North B will host Salzburg Austria, the leaders of the Western League. "For us, it's the biggest game in the club's history," says Croatia chairman Bozo Tadic.
The club was only founded in 2023. "We learned a lot in the first year. In the meantime, however, we're already well-rehearsed," explains the 42-year-old, who is hoping for a new attendance record against Austria. This is 800, set at the birthday game against Großgmain last April. "It would be nice. But I'd also be delighted if it was 500," says the chairman. The hope is not unfounded. Austria has been beating the advertising drum itself over the past few days.
Everyone is helping
The organization, on the other hand, is a tour de force. The 42-year-old can count on dozens of volunteers to help all around. Tadic doesn't want to give a tip, but says: "If it doesn't get into double figures, we've done well. A goal would be nice."
