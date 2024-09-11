Vorteilswelt
Love for Étienne

Ralf Schumacher: “Happier than ever before!”

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 09:32

Happy love in the spotlight: since his surprise coming out in July 2024, former Formula 1 star Ralf Schumacher (49) has been making headlines.

comment0 Kommentare

In an interview with Frauke Ludowig on "Exclusiv Weekend", he now talks very openly about his new life alongside his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne. And the racing driver makes one thing clear: "I'm happier than ever before!"

In love and radiant
Ralf and Étienne have been a couple for two years, but the world has only known about their happiness since Ralf's romantic Instagram post in the summer. In an interview with RTL, they are as in love as on the first day - they keep making eye contact, smile at each other and seem completely happy. "We have the same interests, are both rather quiet and conservative. That's what connects us," enthuses Ralf.

A life in the public eye - still unfamiliar for Étienne
While Ralf has been used to being in the spotlight for years, Étienne faces unfamiliar challenges due to the new attention. "I'm not a racing driver or an actor, it was all new to me," Étienne admits honestly. But despite his initial uncertainties, he stands behind his partner: "Of course I support Ralf. Even though it shocked me at first, I now feel ready to take this step into the public eye."

Big feelings, big words - and a couple who couldn't be happier.

Note: RTL will show the entire interview exclusively on Sunday, September 15, at 5:45 p.m. in "Exclusiv Weekend" with Frauke Ludowig. The first excerpts from the first love interview between Ralf Schumacher and his partner were already shown by RTL on Wednesday in "Punkt 6".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
