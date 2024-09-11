Ralf Schumacher: “Happier than ever before!”

In love and radiant

Ralf and Étienne have been a couple for two years, but the world has only known about their happiness since Ralf's romantic Instagram post in the summer. In an interview with RTL, they are as in love as on the first day - they keep making eye contact, smile at each other and seem completely happy. "We have the same interests, are both rather quiet and conservative. That's what connects us," enthuses Ralf.