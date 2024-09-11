There is still time

Preparation for the winter season is still relatively young and has only just begun. That's why Austria's best skiers don't really have much information yet after the first part of the Chile camp. "You can't talk about form yet, we've only trained the basics so far. But we're still a long way from racing," explains the 31-year-old Strolz, "the build-up of form is only really starting now. But there's still plenty of time before things get serious, so that's fine."