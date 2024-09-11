Vorteilswelt
ÖSV ace Strolz:

“You can’t talk about form yet”

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 09:23

Johannes Strolz is preparing for the new season at the ÖSV camp in Chile. Austria's best skiers want to lay the foundations for a good new season there before returning home next week.

Johannes Strolz, the double Olympic champion from Beijing 2022, is relaxed as he gives his first summary of the ÖSV training camp in Chile, where the Austrian ski aces have been based since last week.

El Colorado is once again offering the best conditions this year. "The first impressions are really great. Good snow, good weather," says the man from Warth. "In the first few days, we worked a lot on the basic technique, drilled the basics, so to speak. That was a good start for all of us."

In the second part of the overseas preparation in the Chilean Andes, however, things are now getting more specific. Which for Strolz mainly means slalom training. "We will try to make good use of the days and get everything out of them. And then return to Europe next week with a good foundation."

There is still time
Preparation for the winter season is still relatively young and has only just begun. That's why Austria's best skiers don't really have much information yet after the first part of the Chile camp. "You can't talk about form yet, we've only trained the basics so far. But we're still a long way from racing," explains the 31-year-old Strolz, "the build-up of form is only really starting now. But there's still plenty of time before things get serious, so that's fine."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg Sport
