Proposal is being negotiated

Black-Blue plans work code for asylum seekers

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 06:00

Black and Blue wants to oblige asylum seekers to do charitable work for local authorities and associations. A motion to this effect will be discussed in the state parliament on Wednesday. In future, asylum seekers will have to sign a "code of conduct" that sets out clear rules.

Among other things, it also stipulates that everyone who applies for asylum is obliged to do community service work, for example for local authorities or associations. If this community service is refused, the asylum seeker's pocket money is to be reduced as part of the basic provision. However, community service should also provide the opportunity to earn extra money during the asylum procedure.

Comparable model in Vorarlberg
"We need new rules, not only regarding the rights, but above all the obligations of asylum seekers," says ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Wolfgang Mayer, explaining the motion. A similar regulation already exists in Vorarlberg. However, there are no sanctions for those who refuse to comply.

The Salzburg proposal is very general with regard to the exact rules. The state government hopes that the code will speed up the integration of refugees and improve acceptance of asylum seekers among the population.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Folgen Sie uns auf