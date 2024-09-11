Proposal is being negotiated
Black-Blue plans work code for asylum seekers
Black and Blue wants to oblige asylum seekers to do charitable work for local authorities and associations. A motion to this effect will be discussed in the state parliament on Wednesday. In future, asylum seekers will have to sign a "code of conduct" that sets out clear rules.
Among other things, it also stipulates that everyone who applies for asylum is obliged to do community service work, for example for local authorities or associations. If this community service is refused, the asylum seeker's pocket money is to be reduced as part of the basic provision. However, community service should also provide the opportunity to earn extra money during the asylum procedure.
Comparable model in Vorarlberg
"We need new rules, not only regarding the rights, but above all the obligations of asylum seekers," says ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Wolfgang Mayer, explaining the motion. A similar regulation already exists in Vorarlberg. However, there are no sanctions for those who refuse to comply.
The Salzburg proposal is very general with regard to the exact rules. The state government hopes that the code will speed up the integration of refugees and improve acceptance of asylum seekers among the population.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.