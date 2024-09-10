The grand finale has wobbled alarmingly

The Slovenian Jaka Primozic has already secured his title defense at the Road Cycling League Austria in Ranshofen, on Sunday his leading team Hrinkow Advarics will also be aiming for the team victory in the battle with Felbermayr Wels (five points behind). But the local heroes from WSA Graz also want to be involved in the battle for the national championship title on the 63 km course with 1500 meters of elevation gain (35 starters): "Martin Messner and Philipp Hofbauer are big favorites for me," says WSA junior Jakob Sertic, whose young Graz team has an average age of 21 years, "even though the course up the Plesch is extremely selective."