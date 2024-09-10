Road Cycling League
The grand finale has wobbled alarmingly
The final of the Road Cycling League Austria on Sunday in Gratwein-Straßengel is also about the mountain state championship titles. However, the staging of the bike race was a ride on the razor's edge.
The Slovenian Jaka Primozic has already secured his title defense at the Road Cycling League Austria in Ranshofen, on Sunday his leading team Hrinkow Advarics will also be aiming for the team victory in the battle with Felbermayr Wels (five points behind). But the local heroes from WSA Graz also want to be involved in the battle for the national championship title on the 63 km course with 1500 meters of elevation gain (35 starters): "Martin Messner and Philipp Hofbauer are big favorites for me," says WSA junior Jakob Sertic, whose young Graz team has an average age of 21 years, "even though the course up the Plesch is extremely selective."
In the women's race (30 starters, 26 km, 800 m elevation gain), everything speaks for Petra Zsankö from Rapso Knittelfeld (740 points), who crashed at the last criterium in Braunau. However, the overall leader from Hungary still has tough competition in the form of Styrian Elisa Winter (Radteam Tirol; 678 points).
After a three-year break, organizer Richard Stering (supported by Mayor Doris Dirnberger and LRV President Gerald Pototschnig) has once again brought a race to the traditional venue where stars such as Bernie Eisel and Marco Haller raced for 30 years (four national championships) at the GP of Judendorf.
Despite 30 years of event expertise, Stering was faced with the task: "We have 70 fire department marshals, 15 motorized police, 27 other police officers, seven safety motorcycles, rescue, race management, yet our 80-page road safety concept was rejected four times." The Styrian regulations are extremely strict, which is why many events have had to be canceled. Hundreds of marshals, which would be needed to secure every gateway, are simply not affordable.
Road Cycling League Austria final
When? Sunday, September 15th.
Where? Main square Judendorf Straßengel.
Start: men at 10 am, women at 10.10 am.
Finish (expected): Men 11 am, women 11.30 am.
Award ceremony: Main square from 12 noon.
Supporting program: Morning pint with the Eisbach-Rein fire department band.
Because the Styrian federation has agreed to host the final of the national league until 2026, efforts are now underway to work out a simplified safety concept for cycling and triathlon events with the authorities.
