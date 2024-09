How roebuck “George” came to his dog mom

This is how animal fairy tales could come about: One day, the dog appeared at the door of Itha Walser-Lazarini's forester's lodge. He had a Bambi, just two days old, in tow. "My four-legged darling 'Clooney', a street dog rescued from Greece, must have sniffed out the freshly set fawn and unfortunately licked it so intimately that 'George' recognized him as mom," recalls the landowner of the idyllic vacation home in the middle of the green Tann near Langschlägerwald in the Zwettl district.