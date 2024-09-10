Kate Winslet
“Women become more beautiful the older they get!”
"Women get more beautiful the older they get!" Kate Winslet is an advocate of being proud of the signs of the natural ageing process. For the 48-year-old, it's not just men who age like fine wine.
"She told Harper's Bazaar UK: "Our faces are increasingly showing who we are. They sit better over our bones, they reflect more life, more history." For Winslet, wrinkles around the eyes and on the back of the hand are therefore also "incredibly beautiful".
"Beauty is a feeling"
Ultimately, for the Oscar winner, outer beauty always depends on your inner life: "And it's not just about eating a balanced diet, you also have to take care of your mental health. It's important how you feel emotionally, how you feel physically, where you see your place in the world and how much authenticity and integrity you go through life with."
Winslet is convinced that these factors, more than any others, have a direct influence on how attractive they appear to others. In other words: "Beauty is more a feeling than a purely external look."
More roles for women
The British actress believes that society has evolved for the better in recent decades "when it comes to accepting women's looks as well as their feelings". And not only that. According to Winslet, there are more roles than ever before for actresses of all ages thanks to the "MeToo" movement: "Our industry is full of women who are using their voices to inspire others. And I too have learned to know my self-worth and how to use my voice!"
Bullied because of weight
Winslet is known in Hollywood for not wanting to be digitally embellished on screen. She even prides herself on looking "less than perfect". In previous interviews, she had revealed that as a child and young woman, she was often teased and even bullied because of her weight.
On the "Today" show in 2016, she revealed that her classmates had given her the nasty nickname "Blubber" in her teenage years. Even after she had achieved worldwide fame thanks to "Titanic", her fluctuating weight was regularly played up as a topic in gossip magazines. In 2003, she made headlines around the world when the British magazine "GQ" publicly reprimanded her for being digitally thinned on the cover. This was common practice at the time and no actress had ever complained about it - especially not one as famous as Winslet.
And in 2021, she revealed that in the mini-series Mare of Easttown, she had insisted that director Craig Zobel didn't cut out or embellish any of her body flaws in a love scene: "We're finally moving in a better direction as a society when it comes to female bodies. I'm so relieved that more and more women are accepting themselves for who they are and not letting others put them down!"
