“Women become more beautiful the older they get!”

More roles for women

The British actress believes that society has evolved for the better in recent decades "when it comes to accepting women's looks as well as their feelings". And not only that. According to Winslet, there are more roles than ever before for actresses of all ages thanks to the "MeToo" movement: "Our industry is full of women who are using their voices to inspire others. And I too have learned to know my self-worth and how to use my voice!"