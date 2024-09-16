Picture This: “We feel like a soccer team”

Have you gotten to know each other better as individuals through the band?

Hennessy: Definitely. When you're surrounded by other people, you learn a lot more about yourself than in other situations. It's about behavior, feelings and emotions. And how you deal with them in a community. In just under eight years, a lot has accumulated that we have experienced as a band. When we were still very young, we first had to find each other. We are very lucky that we are experiencing this journey as best friends. I sometimes feel really sorry for solo artists because they can't share so much of their experiences intrinsically. In a band, there's always someone who can pick you up. On stage, you can rely on others. That's a great feeling.