Prohaska rages after defeat: “Annoys me beyond measure”

"I'll never get used to it"

The second half was also very mediocre. Just like in Slovenia, we didn't manage to create any scoring chances. It was actually a typical draw game, as Norway didn't manage much either. Then Haaland scored the winning goal with his only action after a lucky pass. I have to say, though, that they could really do away with the video assistant referee. It takes them so long to draw their lines. And then a heel decides the goal. That annoys me to no end. I know the rules are like that. But I'll never get used to it. From my point of view, you can completely forget it.