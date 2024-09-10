Vorteilswelt
"Krone" column

Prohaska rages after defeat: “Annoys me beyond measure”

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 06:52

In his column for the "Krone", Herbert Prohaska writes about Austria's 2-1 defeat in the Nations League against Norway and his anger at the VAR ...

comment0 Kommentare

I saw the weakest performance from Austria's national soccer team for a long time in the first half hour. Nothing really worked at all. It was bitter how many technical mistakes, inadequacies in passing and crossing were made. At that point, I only liked Lienhart, Posch and Mwene in defense, they did a good job. It wasn't until the team boss moved Sabitzer from the six to the eight and Laimer further back that things went a bit better. Prass, who had a lot of problems on the left defensively and offensively, also improved. Sabitzer's 1:1 was beautifully played out. The best thing about the break was the result.

"I'll never get used to it"
The second half was also very mediocre. Just like in Slovenia, we didn't manage to create any scoring chances. It was actually a typical draw game, as Norway didn't manage much either. Then Haaland scored the winning goal with his only action after a lucky pass. I have to say, though, that they could really do away with the video assistant referee. It takes them so long to draw their lines. And then a heel decides the goal. That annoys me to no end. I know the rules are like that. But I'll never get used to it. From my point of view, you can completely forget it.

