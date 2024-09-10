40 dead, 60 injured
Israel reports attack on Hamas headquarters
The Israeli air force has reportedly attacked an Islamist Hamas command center located in a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of casualties were reported.
According to the Director of Supply for the Civil Defense in Gaza, at least 40 people were killed in the airstrike and more than 60 were injured. According to the report, tents housing internally displaced persons were hit.
Israel is said to have used precision ammunition
According to the Israeli military, numerous measures were taken before the attack with precision munitions to reduce the risk of civilians coming to harm. The army did not provide any information on possible casualties during the night. It merely stated that terrorists had attacked Israeli troops and the State of Israel from the zone in Khan Younis in the south of the contested coastal area.
In July, the Israeli military bombed a fenced-off object in the humanitarian zone between Khan Younis and Al-Mawasi, which according to Israel served as a base for Hamas terrorists. Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif and the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade, Rafa Salama, were killed in the attack.
Deif is considered one of the central masterminds of the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year. The attack triggered the war in Gaza. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 90 people were killed and a further 300 injured in the massive airstrike.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
