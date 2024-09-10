Model Amsterdam
Plans for Klagenfurt: more space for cycling
In May 2025, several projects are to be implemented in Klagenfurt's Bahnhofstrasse to show how mobility can function in the future on the section between the train station and the provincial government. Particular attention will be paid to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
Mobility Week will take place from September 16 to 22, and a major event was planned in Klagenfurt on Bahnhofstrasse before the Koralm Railway opens in December 2025. However, this can now only take place in May 2025. Klagenfurt will be immersed in the future for a week.
"With the Koralm Railway, the station will become the gateway to the city and twice as many guests will arrive. We want to create an attractive axis between the station and the provincial government into the beautiful city center," says Alex Neumann from the Acctra project, which is implementing everything.
These 350 meters are also about pedestrian and bicycle traffic. "The city center is very visible, a promenade could be created. At the moment, there are hardly any stores and restaurants there."
Cyclists in particular will have more space. "At the moment - like almost everywhere in the city center - they are squeezed into half a meter. There are flourishing delivery services on bikes, e-scooters and normal bike traffic. We need to create images of the future," says Neumann.
It's worth taking a look at cycling cities like Amsterdam, where the cycle lanes are two meters wide and nobody thinks about cars anymore. The route to Lake Wörthersee also needs to be rethought. "We are getting in touch with the public and will be gathering lots of ideas for the future," promises Neumann.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.