Numerous election posters graffitied in Innsbruck

FPÖ, Neos and ÖVP popular targets

Since the start of the election campaign, numerous posters have already been defaced by vandals in Innsbruck. As reported, it is mainly FPÖ images and messages that are being targeted. However, Neos and ÖVP posters are also apparently popular targets. FPÖ city party chairman Rudi Federspiel has offered a prize of 1500 euros to catch the vandals.