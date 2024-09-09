Big bang! Resignation of coach and sports boss

Players take the helm for the time being

"The coach wanted to change functioning structures within the club. But we didn't want that," confirms chairman Hannes Pecnik. A new coach has not yet been found. "We first have to look around. For now, the players are in charge of training," says Pecnik, keeping a low profile. According to Krone, Jonas Warmuth (who has a UEFA B license) and Marco Koller are currently in charge of the team.