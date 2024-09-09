Vorteilswelt
At St. Jakob/Ros.

Big bang! Resignation of coach and sports boss

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 20:59

St. Jakob/Ros. is in a state of flux! The sports boss and coach resigned on Monday. The players are now taking over responsibility on an interim basis. . . 

A bang at Carinthian League club St. Jakob/Ros.! As the "Krone" already reported, there had been rumblings in Rosental for some time. Now, on Monday evening, sporting director Pascal Klemenjak, who only took over from Andreas Ogradnig in the summer, resigned. "I felt there was a lack of team spirit, loyalty and respect in parts of the team," emphasized Klemenjak.

Less than half an hour later, coach Tommy Höller also announced his resignation. "I was not allowed to make any changes. The club was not prepared to do so. We parted on good terms," said Höller.

Players take the helm for the time being
"The coach wanted to change functioning structures within the club. But we didn't want that," confirms chairman Hannes Pecnik. A new coach has not yet been found. "We first have to look around. For now, the players are in charge of training," says Pecnik, keeping a low profile. According to Krone, Jonas Warmuth (who has a UEFA B license) and Marco Koller are currently in charge of the team. 

Im KFV-Cup-Kracher wird wohl rotiert
1,2 Millionen! Bei Feldkirchen wird saniert

For lower league side Feldkirchen, only the pitch conditions are currently causing concern! The pitch is in poor condition ahead of today's match in the round of 16 of the KFV Cup against league club Völkermarkt. "First the pitch was rock hard, now it's very deep after the rain. It could be a muddy game," fears Feldkirchen chairman Martin Tamegger.

Probably one of the last - because the municipality is spending 1.2 million euros to bring the sports facility up to scratch. The club building will be renovated in stages from October. A new irrigation system will also be installed on the pitch.

"The league has priority"
There is another cracker in the clash between Carinthian League leaders Spittal and regional league club Treibach. Whereby the hosts will rotate. "There will be a few changes. The league has priority and Dellach awaits on Friday," emphasized Spittal coach Philipp Dabringer. The last time Spittal were able to celebrate a win against Treibach was in August 2021. There will also be changes at Treibach. "Some players are injured. We'll have to rotate," said Treibach coach Karl Schweighofer.

