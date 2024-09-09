Because of noise pollution
26-year-old stabbed in the street
A 30-year-old man from Linz allegedly got into a fight with a group of Albanians because of persistent noise. Unfortunately, the conflict escalated completely, leaving a 26-year-old Albanian seriously injured on the street. The enraged man from Linz is said to have stabbed him with a knife.
The conflict had started at around 1.45 am on Sunday morning in Stadlerstraße in Linz's Bindermichl district. A group of Albanians were allegedly in front of an apartment building and were being far too loud.
Ripped from sleep
The 30-year-old, who lives on the second floor of the building, was apparently woken from his sleep. He first tried to calm the robbers from the window. But as this did not work, he finally marched out into the street in a rage and confronted the Albanians.
30-year-old stabbed
But instead of defusing the situation, his behavior is likely to have inflamed the dispute even further. A scuffle ensued, as a result of which the 30-year-old allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old Albanian at least twice with a knife he had brought with him. The younger man remained seriously injured on the ground.
The attacker then ran back to his apartment and locked himself in there. When the police arrived at the scene, the 30-year-old was arrested without resistance by the Rapid Intervention Unit (SIG). After consultation with the public prosecutor's office, he was taken to Linz prison.
No danger to life
The 26-year-old was taken to Linz University Hospital, where it was diagnosed that his injuries were fortunately not life-threatening.
The Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation is now urgently requesting eye or ear witnesses to the crime to provide relevant information on 059133/403333.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
