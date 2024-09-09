Chaos at the “new” Theater an der Wien!

The reason: the stage technology could not be kept to schedule. "A lot of things added up," says Franz Patay, Managing Director of Vereinigte Bühnen. A thunderstorm with water ingress was also to blame. The audience was informed: "In order to be able to guarantee smooth interaction between the complex stage technology and all technical areas, a large number of training courses, familiarization sessions, test runs, stress tests and safety checks are necessary. This intensive process will take several more weeks. Purchased tickets will be taken back. However, the opening act will take place as planned. The first staged production is the Strauss operetta "Das Spitzentuch der Königin" on January 18.