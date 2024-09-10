Fuss about "election campaign"
Black minister a red rag in elementary school
Less than three weeks before the National Council elections, the nerves of all politicians seem to be on edge. A debate about "outrageous" election advertising has also flared up in Himberg. And the SPÖ mayor is taking on an ÖVP minister. The fact that she wants to hand out ice cream in front of the elementary school is out of the question for the head of the town!
But first to Wiener Neustadt: the fact that National Councillor Petra Tanzler recently campaigned for votes in the upcoming National Council elections at the "colorful city festival" in front of the SPÖ party venue is a source of anger for the local ÖVP. "The festival is for everyone, not just for one party," says Matthias Zauner, club chairman in the local council and regional managing director. And this is despite the fact that there are corresponding agreements between the parties.
Abuse and double standards
He even speaks of "abuse" - and will therefore probably have to speak to his party colleague, Family Minister Susanne Raab. She has announced a free ice cream distribution campaign in the district of Bruck an der Leitha just before the opening ceremony of the new primary school building in Himberg. And this despite the fact that the municipality had borne 75 percent of the costs, as SPÖ mayor Ernst Wendl stated in dismay.
I find it disconcerting and shameful that people are simply invited to an election campaign without consulting the municipality!
Ernst Wendl, SPÖ- Bürgermeister in Himberg
"The opening party on the church square is also paid for by the municipality. And the ÖVP is now using it for election advertising!" Wendl wants to keep the primary school pupils out of party political advertising campaigns. Naturally, the Himberg People's Party takes a different view: "Of course, all applicable regulations have been and will be adhered to during the distribution campaign. This campaign also took place three hours before the official opening of the elementary school and therefore has no connection to it," it said in a written statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
