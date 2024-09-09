Fecal samples prove
Microplastics are already harming animals in the wild
Shortly before the final negotiations on a global agreement on plastic waste, an alarming study on microplastics reveals that plastic particles can be detected in faecal samples from wild animals even in remote, pristine areas.
The Greenpeace study, conducted in collaboration with researchers from Hong Kong and Taiwan, found microplastics in the feces of buffalo, wild boar, wild oxen, macaques and porcupines. The 100 samples were collected at seven different locations in 2022.
Microplastics in 85 percent of the samples
Microplastics were found in 85 percent of the samples tested in Hong Kong, even far from urban settlement areas. Mostly polyethylene and polypropylene, which are often used for disposable packaging.
Despite Hong Kong's urban density, the region is also known for its natural landscapes, which are home to numerous wild animals, including on Lantau Island and in the forested mountains. One of the concerns is that microplastics are entering the food chain.
The results of the study now presented are "important because they prove that wild animals can ingest microplastics on land, far away from urban areas and human activities," said researcher Christelle Not from the University of Hong Kong.
"Global problem"
While a growing body of research shows microplastics in many natural environments and even in the human body, plastic pollution has become a "global problem" that needs to be tackled "urgently", she added, calling for the adoption of a "strong global agreement".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
