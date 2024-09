21-year-old injured at the Hocka festival: perpetrators wanted!

On August 14 and 15, the so-called "Hocka-Fest" took place in Gabersdorf. However, it did not go entirely smoothly: a 21-year-old Slovenian resident of Leibnitz was the victim of an act of violence. At around 1.45 am, four to five men brutally kicked and punched him. He had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries - and is still receiving medical treatment today.